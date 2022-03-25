Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

