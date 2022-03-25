Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Reduced by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

AVY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,811. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

