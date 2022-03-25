Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,399.68

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.68 ($18.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,265 ($16.65). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.25), with a volume of 57,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 1,740 ($22.91) to GBX 1,120 ($14.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,399.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($66,416.54). Insiders have bought a total of 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 over the last three months.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

