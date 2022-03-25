Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.