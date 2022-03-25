Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $774,379.13 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50.

AXNX stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

