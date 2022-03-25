B. Riley Cuts Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target to $6.50

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

