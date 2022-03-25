BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.
BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAB (BABB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.