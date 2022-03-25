BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

