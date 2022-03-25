Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 356 ($4.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.13) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.78).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 342.02 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.44.

In related news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

