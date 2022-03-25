Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.