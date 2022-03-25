Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

