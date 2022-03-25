Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

