Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 40 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
