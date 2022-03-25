Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

