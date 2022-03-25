Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on May 5th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,445,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

