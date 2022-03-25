Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on May 5th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.
Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
NYSE:SAN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,445,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
