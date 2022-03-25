Bank of America Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $385.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

