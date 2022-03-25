Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $75,340.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

