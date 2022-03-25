Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 1,792.3% in March

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 1,792.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Basanite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.67.
About Basanite
