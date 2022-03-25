Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 1,792.3% in March

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 1,792.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Basanite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.67.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

