Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

