Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.57. 38,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,385,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKIN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

