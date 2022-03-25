Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.57. 38,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,385,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on SKIN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.
The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.