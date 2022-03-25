Benchmark Trims Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $85.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

