BENQI Trading Up 25.2% This Week (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $25.06 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.