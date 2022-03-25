Berenberg Bank Cuts Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,650

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,650 ($48.05) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.76) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($53.81).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £86.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($43.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,654.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,835.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,246.45). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.54) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($198,156.92). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

