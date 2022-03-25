Berenberg Bank Raises Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 370

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 315 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

