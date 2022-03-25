Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

DOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 382 ($5.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.23).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

