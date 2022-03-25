Binemon (BIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

