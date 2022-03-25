BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDSI. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

