Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:BVS opened at $13.04 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $996.11 million and a P/E ratio of -81.50.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

