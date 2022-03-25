bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $395,645.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.06987972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,440.59 or 0.99872091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042604 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

