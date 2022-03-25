BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $28,527.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00211583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007928 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005757 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002098 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “



