BlackHat Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $219,553.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.94 or 0.07075973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,789.82 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043518 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.