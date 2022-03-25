BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

MYJ opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

