BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.
MYJ opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.