Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 3%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 6,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
