Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 3%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 6,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.