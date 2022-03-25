Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Shares Down 4.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.