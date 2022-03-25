BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.