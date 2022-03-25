BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on May 6th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BHI opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.50. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.