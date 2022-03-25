BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on May 6th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BHI opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.50. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

