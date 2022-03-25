Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.03) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870 ($11.45).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 659.50 ($8.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 824.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($262,921.27).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

