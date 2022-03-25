Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,850.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,261.99 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,321.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,358.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

