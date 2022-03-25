Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $85.36. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.