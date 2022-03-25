Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.80. 81,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

