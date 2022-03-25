Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CFBK remained flat at $$22.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. CF Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

