BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NYSE BOX remained flat at $$28.09 during trading hours on Friday. 31,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

