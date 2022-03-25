Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$188.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$223.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$164.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

