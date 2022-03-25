BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.04. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

