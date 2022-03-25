Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

