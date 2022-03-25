Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €75.40 ($82.86) and last traded at €75.28 ($82.73). 508,457 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.98 ($82.40).
The company has a 50-day moving average of €74.83 and a 200-day moving average of €78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46.
About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)
