Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 1,442.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.4 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $$86.35 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

