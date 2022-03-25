Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 1,442.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.4 days.
Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $$86.35 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.
About Brenntag (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.