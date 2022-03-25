Brett Smith Buys 348,484 Shares of Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Stock

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith acquired 348,484 shares of Tanami Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,560.56 ($15,230.04).
The company has a current ratio of 111.24, a quick ratio of 98.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Tanami Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Tanami Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanami Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.