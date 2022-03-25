Brett Smith Buys 348,484 Shares of Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Stock

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith acquired 348,484 shares of Tanami Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,560.56 ($15,230.04).

The company has a current ratio of 111.24, a quick ratio of 98.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Central Tanami Project located in the Tanami Desert in the Northern Territory. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

