BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.76. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,147 shares of company stock valued at $464,679. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

