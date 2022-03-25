Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,558. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
