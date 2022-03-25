Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,901. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

