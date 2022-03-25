Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $9.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.76. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $299.01. 157,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,576. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.